Letter: Time to support asylum seekers is now

Re: the Jan. 6 letter "The time to support asylum seekers is now."

The writer is apparently upset with the policy of having asylum seekers wait for their turn. Similarly, I want to attend the Super Bowl but have learned there are no more tickets. Should I just go to the gate on game day and plead to let me in, or just jump the fence and expect security to allow me to stay, or should I just consider the fact maybe I can get a ticket for 2021 and just stay home.

It is time for the potential immigrants to take a little responsibility for their actions, and assess the situation before leaving everything behind.

Don Flood

Green Valley

