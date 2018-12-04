Re: the Dec. 3 column "Traffic-light timing system aims to smooth Oracle Road traffic flow."
Great job on finally timing the lights on Oracle Road. Now, how about figuring out the lights at Ruthraff and I-10? There are four lights there, and typically none of them are green at the same time. One light is for the train track but it still turns red even without any train in sight. The backup in the mornings and at 5 p.m. are aggravating. One light is green yet all the others are red, causing cars to block intersections. Can we get that figured out now?
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.