The local angle of the Tina Turner article in today's paper missed the time that Tina was in Tucson on July 14, 1984, at TCC Music Hall, as the opening act for Lionel Ritchie. I was at the concert with a group of friends, and the concert roadies invited us to the after concert party at the Arizona Inn. It was a very laid back evening around the pool, with Lionel and Tina very friendly and relaxed after putting on a really great show. This was just after Tina's "Private Dancer" comeback album was released on May 29, 1984. She will always be a super star for the ages, and an inspiration for dreams coming true.