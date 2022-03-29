 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tip Income not recognized
Letter: Tip Income not recognized

In the last year TIPS on restaurant bills paid with a credit card are ignored by the bank. It happens at all the places we visited. Upon paying with the credit card I get instant notice from the bank but only for the price of the meal and no adjustments later which used to be the case.

This would suggest that the servers are out of their tip income.

I spoke to the servers, the restaurant owners/managers and the bank without any resolution. I get very evasive answers and comments. In addition I engaged an investigating Reporter of the AZ Daily Star to check into this. No luck.

Serving staff rely on their tip income to make a living.

I am asking the readers of the Daily Star to check if they experience this too. Any suggestion how to get to the bottom of this?

Helga Ackermann-Russell

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

