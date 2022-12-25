Letter: Tip of the hat to UA administrators

I would just like to acknowledge the great hiring that UA President Robert C. Robbins and AD Dave Heeke were responsible for by bringing both Tommy Lloyd and Jedd Fisch in to lead the men's basketball and football programs, respectively. Both hires had their doubters--heck, I was skeptical myself--and I couldn't be happier to have been proven wrong. As a long-time UA fan I am very happy with the direction both programs are headed in. I am also grateful that both men took steps to acknowledge the importance of Adia Barnes to the awesome women's basketball program by boosting her contract. Now if we could just get some TV coverage for the hard-working women, I would be very happy, indeed.