Has everyone noticed that tipping at restaurants has gotten out of hand? This is true especially if you use your credit or debit card where the minimum suggested tip is 18 percent. We recently had lunch at a very casual place where you stand in line to order and there was a plastic tub with a sign to place dirty dishes there and using the electronic card device suggested tips of 18, 20, or 25 percent! Tips were originally for good service beyond what was expected but nowadays seems to be a mandatory fee to supplement pay the employer should be paying for a living wage. While I always tip what I consider to be a generous amount I am offended by an electronic device telling me that the minimum tip acceptable is 18 percent. I plan to pay cash from now on and then I can decide what the acceptable tip should be for the service we received.