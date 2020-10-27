Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of differences in both platform and demeanor. Scott comes off as a consensus seeker willing to consider issues from an independent perspective. Spain brags about being far right wing and intending to be as disruptive as possible. I, for one, am tired of extremists, so I like Scott better. I am also fed up with silly people who deny scientific facts such as climate change and the value of taking precautions to fight the coronavirus. Spain is such a silly person while Scott is the adult in the room. Mr. Scott, thanks you for running and putting up with the abuse. You have my vote.
Tom Hannagan
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
