 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tired of Extremes
View Comments

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of differences in both platform and demeanor. Scott comes off as a consensus seeker willing to consider issues from an independent perspective. Spain brags about being far right wing and intending to be as disruptive as possible. I, for one, am tired of extremists, so I like Scott better. I am also fed up with silly people who deny scientific facts such as climate change and the value of taking precautions to fight the coronavirus. Spain is such a silly person while Scott is the adult in the room. Mr. Scott, thanks you for running and putting up with the abuse. You have my vote.

Tom Hannagan

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News