Letter: Tis a Puzzlement

Finchem, Lake, and Hamedeh puzzle me. Why do they think the public would vote for them when they don't obey simple law? In short, they refuse to accept the verdict of the voting public: they lost; fellow Republicans won. Was their childhood so traumatic that they cannot accept the people's not voting for them? How do they explain the fact that fellow Republicans were elected? Where was the fraud in the election? Was it only with their ballots? In the meantime, Lake and Hamedeh have left no stone unturned to run up our bill to pay for their recounts and court demand, while disrespecting the democratic process. Do they really believe this will endear them to the voting public?

Barbara Benjamin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

