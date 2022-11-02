 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: TMC Emergency Room Staff

  • Comments

Last Saturday, I required treatment at TMC Emergency Room due to a fall. It was much like sitting on an active ant hill while observing the busy worker ants. Everyone I observed had a mission and commitment. The clerical and nursing staff were amazing, taking time to listen and making every patient comfortable while awaiting treatment. Unfortunately, I cannot produce names, but kudos to these skilled and dedicated professionals, we appreciate you!

Cheryl Ledford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News