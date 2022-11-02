Letter: TMC Emergency Room Staff

Last Saturday, I required treatment at TMC Emergency Room due to a fall. It was much like sitting on an active ant hill while observing the busy worker ants. Everyone I observed had a mission and commitment. The clerical and nursing staff were amazing, taking time to listen and making every patient comfortable while awaiting treatment. Unfortunately, I cannot produce names, but kudos to these skilled and dedicated professionals, we appreciate you!
Cheryl Ledford
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.