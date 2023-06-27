Several days ago I went into TMC ER with symptoms of heart palpitations and light headedness. They sat me down asking pertinent questions and taking my vital signs. Noting extremely high blood pressure they immediately took me back and into a bed. Two nurses and a tech hooked me up to all their monitors, started an IV, and sent a blood sample to the lab. They explained everything they were doing and calmed my anxiety. As my BP came down, symptoms subsided, and lab work came back essentially normal, I was discharged with follow-up instructions. I want to thank everyone involved in my care especially my RN, Dawn and my ER doc, Dr. Khalil Mroue. They are truly a credit to the medical profession with their expertise and compassion. As a retired RN with 42 years of experience I recognize optimal care and that is what I received. Thank you, again.