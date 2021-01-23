 Skip to main content
Letter: TMC Vaccination good for those who can register
Letter: TMC Vaccination good for those who can register

I was interested in the two letters praising the TMC process for vaccinations. I have spent hours, literally, on line trying to get an appointment. Each time I get to the "Schedule an Appointment" page of MyChart (the TMC patient portal), I run through every day for two weeks and get a canned message that there are no appointments for that day. This is a computer failure: the system is overloaded and won't work. The government claims there are more doses than patients willing to get vaccinated. Nonsense: we are trying, but we can't get in. Rent some computers and hire some techies!

Suzanne Ferguson

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

