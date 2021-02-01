 Skip to main content
Letter: TNR EFFORDS ARE SMART
the letter from Green Valley disparaging trap/neuter/return makes no sense. If feral cats are neutered and returned to the wild they eat birds. if they are not TNR'ed they remain in the wild and eat the same birds AND multiply so the offspring eat even more birds. Elementary. More feral cats means more bids consumed. additional funds should be committed to TNR programs as soon as possible.We need to correct the mindset that ignores basic math.

Russ Baker

South side

