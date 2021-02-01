Letter: TNR EFFORDS ARE SMART

the letter from Green Valley disparaging trap/neuter/return makes no sense. If feral cats are neutered and returned to the wild they eat birds. if they are not TNR'ed they remain in the wild and eat the same birds AND multiply so the offspring eat even more birds. Elementary. More feral cats means more bids consumed. additional funds should be committed to TNR programs as soon as possible.We need to correct the mindset that ignores basic math.
Russ Baker
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.