Letter: TNR efforts are kindly but misguided

Kindhearted but misguided: That was my reaction after reading “County pause in trap-and-neuter effort shifts burden” (the Star, Jan. 23). There’s nothing wrong with trap and neuter; the problem is returning captured cats to the environment, where they are an invasive species. The American Bird Conservancy has found that predation by outdoor domestic cats is the nation’s No. 1 human-caused threat to birds, killing about 2.4 billion birds annually.
Well-intentioned TNR programs, in the words of the conservancy, have been found to be “a waste of time, money, and resources.” Cat releasing is just another menace, on top of habitat destruction, climate change, giant windmills etc. Please keep your beloved kitty indoors. TNR advocates seem to have anthropomorphized outdoor cats in a way that would be unthinkable in our dealings with other animals. We need to correct this mindset as the first step toward solving a serious ecological problem.
Robert Laux-Bachand
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.