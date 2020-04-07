Letter: To all mail and newspaper deliverers, trash collectors

I want to thank the people who deliver our mail and our newspapers daily. We seniors, who are sheltering at home and are not devoted to digital delivery, appreciate beyond words these dedicated folk. And just think what it would be like if our trash was not collected regularly.
These people deserve our appreciation in some way, a note, a wave, a thank you.
Sarah Boroson
Northwest side
