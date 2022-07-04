Letter: To Arizona Political Candidates

Please cease and desist with all your negative poltical ads that are unfounded accusations, fear mongering, and mud slinging at your opponents. Squabblling little children behave like that. If you want my vote tell me what you would do about poorly rated Arizona schools, our dwindling water supply and heating climate, our deteriorating roads etc etc. Tell me what you have accomplished that makes you worthy of an elected office that ought to work for all Arizonans, not just your own party.