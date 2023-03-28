After his day at the Desert Museum docent program I will heartily suggest the Tucson Museum of Art Docent Program. Full disclosure I’ve been an active docent at TMA for almost 16 years. Being a docent has enabled me to be part of the active arts community in Tucson and meet and become friends with so many interesting and involved other docents who have dedicated themselves to the TMA visitors.

Of course you’ll have to be in class weekly, hear guest speakers, spend lots of time in the galleries. NO TESTS INVOLVED! It would seem a really good fit for you.

When we moved to Tucson from the Bay Area I was at a lose as to what to do, although I always wanted to be a docent I had no idea how to go about having this happen, then TMA came into my life and I never looked back. It’s not a “walk in the park” program, lots of work, lots of fun.

Binky Luckhurst Woodward

Foothills