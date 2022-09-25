 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: To debate or not to debate

I think the question of a public debate between Katie Hobbs and Keri Lake is not a question of courage or lack thereof but what will be we learn from one? Many letters have the opinion that, in the past, candidates have always debated one another in public therefore Hobbs and Lake should debate. Unfortunately, this is the present of talking over, pacing behind, shouting and repeating the many lies of 2020 on the part of some candidates. So, what would we, the electorate, learn? If I thought that Katie Hobbs would be able to finish a response or that Keri Lake would tell us anything about what she plans to do for AZ, then by all means, let them debate. But what we've seen so far does not qualify as "debate" and I will not waste anymore time on unprofessional behavior.

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

