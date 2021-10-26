Letter: To Mask or Not to Mask?

A hot button topic today is mask mandates. In Arizona our Republican governor says hell no while Democrat Pima County officials mostly respond hell yes.
I’m a volunteer in the Moderna COVID vaccine Phase 3 trials underway here in Tucson so you may think I’m pro-mask, but my response is both hell no and hell yes.
I’m against mask mandates yet if political powers dictate them let’s at least insist on the N95 mask that is used in hospitals. It’s the only effective mask when used properly and we should reject the use of the turquoise gauze disposables and those that are fashion statements.
If our local government believes that masks are an important component to eradicating COVID, they can go online and find that box of 50 N95’s is available for $34.78 and use our federal COVID relief money to buy a half million boxes and start passing them out.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
