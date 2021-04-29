 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To mask or not
View Comments

Letter: To mask or not

  • Comments

Re: the April 11 article "Mask complainers in church need to extend some grace, get a grip.'

This article deserves an award for its honesty, clarity and exposure of attitudes within churchgoing congregations. As a member of the Oro Valley Writers’ Forum, our group is still mourning the loss of a fellow writer (also a fellow Catholic and only 65). He succumbed to Covid in mid-February, 2 days after his father, before his age group could access a vaccine. I think if everyone does their part, we will get through this. I continue to wear a mask outside because it helps in controlling my allergies. Go figure. A recent news story last week, confirms that. I will probably be harassed because I am wearing a mask for my health.

Now we have the non-VAXers. Same thing. So sad that people’s individual preferences override the common good. I think we have lost the America I remember. The old idea of pulling together and putting country first before self should be resurrected.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News