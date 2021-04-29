Letter: To mask or not

Re: the April 11 article "Mask complainers in church need to extend some grace, get a grip.'
This article deserves an award for its honesty, clarity and exposure of attitudes within churchgoing congregations. As a member of the Oro Valley Writers’ Forum, our group is still mourning the loss of a fellow writer (also a fellow Catholic and only 65). He succumbed to Covid in mid-February, 2 days after his father, before his age group could access a vaccine. I think if everyone does their part, we will get through this. I continue to wear a mask outside because it helps in controlling my allergies. Go figure. A recent news story last week, confirms that. I will probably be harassed because I am wearing a mask for my health.
Now we have the non-VAXers. Same thing. So sad that people’s individual preferences override the common good. I think we have lost the America I remember. The old idea of pulling together and putting country first before self should be resurrected.
Paula Palotay
Marana
