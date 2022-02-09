 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: To me, Fitz is the Crown Jewel of Tucson...
View Comments

Letter: To me, Fitz is the Crown Jewel of Tucson...

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 5 article "US Capitol Police Officer Hodges asks for a cartoon print."

Regarding the Fitz piece (Fitz's Opinion: My pen pal U.S. Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges) printed in Saturday's Daily Star newspaper, you might like to know that sometimes I think I would get the newspaper solely because I LOVE the way Fitz thinks (and writes)... I often send his opinion pieces (as well as his cartoons to several good friends from my prior home state, Maryland...including one close friend who used to be a reporter (later an editor) at the Baltimore Sun. Fitz seems to be loved equally there.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News