Letter: To me, Fitz is the Crown Jewel of Tucson...

Re: the Feb. 5 article "US Capitol Police Officer Hodges asks for a cartoon print."
Regarding the Fitz piece (Fitz's Opinion: My pen pal U.S. Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges) printed in Saturday's Daily Star newspaper, you might like to know that sometimes I think I would get the newspaper solely because I LOVE the way Fitz thinks (and writes)... I often send his opinion pieces (as well as his cartoons to several good friends from my prior home state, Maryland...including one close friend who used to be a reporter (later an editor) at the Baltimore Sun. Fitz seems to be loved equally there.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.