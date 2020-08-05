You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: To men who get it
What a perfect pairing! A David Fitzsimmons cartoon along side a well written article by Edward Celaya about” Who Runs Arizona...the Women.” Bravo to these two men who ‘get it.’ I have been furious for weeks with our governor who has blindly followed the president and his pathetic non-action concerning Covid-19 and how it has negatively affected our state. Those two men, Ducey and Trump, need to get out of the way and let the women take charge.

Claire McJunkin

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

