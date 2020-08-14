You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: To Protect and Serve
Letter: To Protect and Serve

As a white person I have known that there are some bad actors in law enforcement although on the few occasions that I have had interactions with them, they were always professional and courteous.

This belief has now been shaken. The Minneapolis episode brought to light how much power the police unions have to protect and serve the police from oversight.

A man who has been convicted of running an illegal university; a man who was convicted of running a bogus charity; someone who told in his book how to cheat those he dealt with; the one who bragged about grabbing women by their vaginas; that man said he would protect and serve the police.

Now we find that the National Association of Police and the Arizona Police Association are endorsing this convict to be reelected President of the United States. This scares me. I sure would like to see a response from the law enforcement community.

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

