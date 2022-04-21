Letter: To Recycle Or Not?

At East Side City Hall there is a banner affixed to a light pole in the parking lot essentially saying that this recycling center could be closing due to illegal dumping. The city in its infinite wisdom is constantly closing recycling centers such as Udall Park and Booth-Fickett, moving centers further away, placing more restrictions on what can be recycled and what cannot. They now are requiring folks to put their glass containers in a special red dumpster (which was absent at East Side City Hall today). The regulations require items be washed out which wastes water, while there is a whole host of other rules that must be adhered to. It seems to me that the city is making recycling efforts for folks more time consuming and difficult. I'm quite sure there are citizens out there that have had enough and are just tossing recyclables into the trash.