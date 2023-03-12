The latest local issue and not a new one is to divide TUSD into smaller more manageable districts. While TUSD is the largest in Ariizona, if the enrollment continues to shirink, the need to diminish its size will become a mute point. With the board of TUSD trying to understand why enrollment continues to dwindle, those of us with one molecule of cognition still functioning know full well that if our children are not being educated, we will seek a better school district and/or private school.

If dividing the district will yield a better education, go for it. However, the guarantee of that outcome will never be forthcoming. Will more money in the teachers' salaries garner a more educated student? Doubtful! Please show us how any action will bring better preparation for our students and we will all be in favor. As parents, we only want a good education for our child and not little more than 12 years of daycare.

Jerry Schuchardt

father of four

Foothills

Jerry Schuchardt

Foothills