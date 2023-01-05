 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: To the North Kolb Road Critics:

If you were expecting something like I-10 between Sunrise and Sabino Canyon, no wonder you are disappointed. If reworking Sunrise between Kolb and Craycroft several years ago didn't create two lanes in each direction, why in the world would you expect the much tighter terrain on Kolb to be four lanes? There is only so much space -- and what was done pretty well filled it.

While the road rework took longer than the World War II campaign in Europe, it did provide two through and one passing lane over some pretty tight terrain -- as well as two bike lanes and a sidewalk. And if the artwork doesn't suit you, I'm sure the county would accept your generous donation for some alternatives.

My advice? Suck it up and focus on some real problems. Like where we in the foothills -- and elsewhere -- will get water a decade from now.

Stu MacKay

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
