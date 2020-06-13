Letter: To The Thugs Trashing Downtown Tucson Friday Night
Letter: To The Thugs Trashing Downtown Tucson Friday Night

I understand you are angry at social/racial injustice that should have been dealt with decades ago. Explain to me how burning fires and breaking windows fixes this? Some of the business you trashed Friday night were minority owned.

Why do this to them? The business owners downtown do NOT deserve this. Shame on you.

Kathy Audelo

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

