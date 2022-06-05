Letter: To: Warren Petersen, Chair, Senate Judiciary Committee.

After reading Howard Fischer's article in the Arizona Daily Star, titled "AZ GOP blocks vote on gun background checks," I was struck once again by how cowardly and hackneyed you and your Republican colleagues are. Why are all of you so afraid of discussion? You are a Senator, and your job is to deliberate, discuss, persuade, and vote; it is not to obfuscate and obstinately block measures with which you disagree. Are you afraid that you won’t be able to conduct a discussion about guns? Have you no other arguments than the silly “Criminals do not follow laws” and the hackneyed “It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun.” So why not discuss these issues and give SB 1546 a hearing in the Committee you chair? Surely, you and your colleagues have the critical thinking skills, the verbal agility, and the ability to muster arguments beyond platitudes for a discussion. If you don’t, then you should not be Senators.