And…after the monsoon deluge of July 28th, every day is now trash day along the Tanque Verde Wash near the confluence of Sabino Creek - soda cans, plastic bottles, blue sofa cushions, and more. Those of us who frequent this public trail on our morning walks assert, “ ‘We’ didn’t do this! It was ‘them’! Those careless, thoughtless litterers upstream.” Now, downstream, ‘we’ have to look at ‘their’ trash. But ‘we’ all know that nature conservancy is not a matter of ‘we’ vs. ‘them.’ We all share public places, such as our river walks; we’re all in this together. Please post this memo on your refrigerator and pantry doors to help you remember whenever you next reach in for a can or bottle: “Only you can prevent trash day along the Tanque Verde Wash.” And, please keep your sofa cushions on your own sofa.