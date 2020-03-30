Letter: Today's Headline

Today's headline states in bold letters: STATE: BROAD TESTING NOT CRITICAL! Apparently whomever wrote that did not read their own editorial page. The article written by a virologist states 'ONLY SWIFT ISOLATION, TESTING CAN STEM BLOOM OF COVID-19 IN ARIZONA" and, may I add, IN THE ENTIRE US.
I have been following this closely and the conclusion is that to stem the spread two actions are necessary. ISOLATION --we seem to be getting that one--stay 6 feet away and stay home!
BUT we are NOT GETTING the TESTING. EVERYONE MUST BE TESTED TO ISOLATE THOSE WHO HAVE IT. "Assume you have it and self isolate " WILL NOT WORK. Why can South Korea test everyone and we can't. Italy, is our dire future! And why do we not have protective gear for everyone on the front lines. This is not the FLU! We are on the road to a disaster that we cannot even grasp and our politicians are ill informed at best.
Diane Daniels
Northeast side
