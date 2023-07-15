Now Tom Horne is doing television ads to promote Empowerment vouchers while the Supreme Court has ruled against college debt forgiveness. So it's OK for the State of Arizona to pay for a private school education for our most wealthy residents, but is isn't OK for the Federal government to pay for college debt? Either way, the government pays the bill.

I'm not for either one, but again, the poor people are discriminated against. I know anyone can get one, but we all know who is using them the most.

Tom Horne says in his commercial that if you are not happy. with your school's performance you should get the Empowerment voucher. I have a different solution. Tom Horne, DO YOUR JOB! If the school is underperforming, get in there and fix it! I'm tired of paying for government salaries for people who can't, or won't do their job.

This has gone on long enough. Governor Hobbs, get a backbone and get rid of the voucher program.

Teresa Mackey

Northeast side