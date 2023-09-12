RE: Horne sues over dual language program for English learners.

Tom Horne seeks to interpret Proposition 203 regulations in a manner that denies non-English speaking learners in public schools the option of learning in their native language while becoming fluent in English.

Yet, he vehemently supports private school parents taking $7200/year from the public schools to pay tuition at a private school that offers dual language education.

Is Mr. Horne really concerned about a student's education? As I have been saying for decades, the Republican goal is to destroy our public school system that was our nation;s pride for a century.

Bruce Hilpert

North side