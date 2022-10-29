Letter: Tom Horne Where Are You?

Good to see Tom Horne taking a bold stand against Critical Race Theory instruction in schools. His self-proclaimed “war” against a practice that is not, and never has been part of any school curriculum is reassuring. But Tom, what's your position on the practice of space aliens substituting extra terrestrial veggies into our kids’ school lunches? Who knows what harm that may be causing our children? Why are you silent about this equally realistic crisis? Your political base is worried and demanding action.