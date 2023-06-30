State School Superintendent Tom Horne is demanding the school districts require non-English speakers be placed in English only immersion classes rather than being educated in dual-language classes that research has shown to be more effective. That mandate is driven by ideology and not by evidence. A 2015, a four-year randomized controlled trial evaluation of the Portland, Ore., dual-language immersion programs found that students who participated in the programs outperformed their other English-learner peers in English-reading skills by a full school years' worth of learning by the end of middle school.
The superintendent is willing to let the education of students suffer so that he can please his base of supporters, while making sure Arizona's workforce is less well-educated in an economy that demands greater and greater academic skills. It is shameful behavior. For shame! Sperintendent Horne, For Shame!
People are also reading…
Mike Carran
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.