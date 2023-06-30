State School Superintendent Tom Horne is demanding the school districts require non-English speakers be placed in English only immersion classes rather than being educated in dual-language classes that research has shown to be more effective. That mandate is driven by ideology and not by evidence. A 2015, a four-year randomized controlled trial evaluation of the Portland, Ore., dual-language immersion programs found that students who participated in the programs outperformed their other English-learner peers in English-reading skills by a full school years' worth of learning by the end of middle school.