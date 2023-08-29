Tom Horne is on television ads telling parents that if the public school their child attends is sub standard, get a voucher and send your child to a private school which will be better than the public school. I am confused. Isn't it Tom Horne's job to insure that public schools are up to standard. I believe the message is that he is not doing much to improve the schools that all children need, but he will pay parents to go to schools that are better than the schools he is responsible for. I'm just saying.