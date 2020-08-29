Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is beyond me. Looking back in history, a person rose in power while preaching law and order, and giving rousing support to police. His name was Hitler. One of the first things that this president did was notice how everyone stood when a foreign official entered a room, and remarked how well that felt. Can his attempt to bully foreign governments to help his reelection be ignored? Can his secret meetings with the Russian President be Ignored? Is his so called help with law enforcement really needed? This is a democracy, no one person rules our United States
James Polito
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
