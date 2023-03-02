Bill Belichick once told his player Julain Eldeman that players win games and coaches lose games. This was after a super bowl win. To translate he has never taken credit for a win but takes the blame for loses. Tommy Lloyd embodies this great coaching quality after the ASU game where he didn't blame a single player rather took the blame for not having his players prepared. That is the type of coach I would want my kid to play for.
Gabriel Bustamante
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.