Letter: Tons of Trash on I 10!

I was recently driving on I 10 in Tucson and was dismayed by the build up of trash along the roadside and in the median. It certainly hasn’t been cleared in months. In fact it looked like I was driving in a some “developing country”. This isn’t a good look for an economy that depends on tourists and seasonal residents. Certainly we can all do better by not littering, and making sure the County/City are doing their part to clean up.
Roger Rushlow
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
