 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tons of Trash on I 10!
View Comments

Letter: Tons of Trash on I 10!

I was recently driving on I 10 in Tucson and was dismayed by the build up of trash along the roadside and in the median. It certainly hasn’t been cleared in months. In fact it looked like I was driving in a some “developing country”. This isn’t a good look for an economy that depends on tourists and seasonal residents. Certainly we can all do better by not littering, and making sure the County/City are doing their part to clean up.

Roger Rushlow

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News