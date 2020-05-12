Letter: Tony Strungis Is Right

This man has it right today in the letters to the editor column.
I’ve had the exact same observation. After being at Walgreens and Target I was so surprised to see hardly a person wearing a mask, employees as well. Soooo, I contacted the CEO’s of both companies. It’s quite obvious there was no corporate mandates in place.
The good news is Walgreens personnel were fully “masked” the last time I was there. No plans to go to Target anytime soon.
Kudos to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods for doing everything right.
I agree too, wearing a mask has become political. Those non-wearers are VERY loyal to their president and become very defensive, alas.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
