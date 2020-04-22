Letter: Too early to resume elective surgery

Gov. Ducey recently stated that he is considering allowing elective surgeries to resume in the near future. In Tucson, the doubling time of new coronavirus cases has been 8 days over the last two weekly periods. In other words, we are still in the upswing portion of the "curve." At current rate of increase, we will have 4 times as many diagnosed cases in 2 weeks as we do today. With a significant percentage of those requiring hospitalization, and combined with the prolonged hospital stays required for those admitted for treatment, all of those empty beds may soon be needed. It's far too early to consider using them for elective surgery cases.
Jan Jurnecka, MD
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
