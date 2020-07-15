Letter: Too little too late

As a physician I am appalled by the decisions by Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ during the duration of the onslaught of COVID-19 in our state. Ignoring the science and pandering to the current administration has resulted in untold pain and suffering that has happened and is yet to come. You can issue a state wide curfew for an unproven threat from protests but you can't issue a state wide mandate for mandatory mask use in the face of a real deadly threat. Opened too early, won't close down again, allow large political gatherings without mask use. Shame on you!
John Brookhart MD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
