Letter: Too little too small print,

Dear editor,

I regret to say that we have reached the end of the road.

The comics - font is too small to read.

Variety and choice of comics, already far less than in other newspaper publications, disappointing.

(Zits and Dilbert for example are missing.)

The puzzles - halved. My wife enjoyed having two puzzles at breakfast, with coffee, at the start of her day.

We find it unworkable to spend $35.00 per month on Jim Click and Sam Levitz and furniture advertisements.

I will miss some of the columnists.

We are not renewing our subscription.

Let us know if anything changes.

If the subscription was $15.00 we might reconsider.

Regretfully,

Paul and Rita Zohav

East side