Letter: Too little too small print,

Dear editor,
I regret to say that we have reached the end of the road.
The comics - font is too small to read.
Variety and choice of comics, already far less than in other newspaper publications, disappointing.
(Zits and Dilbert for example are missing.)
The puzzles - halved. My wife enjoyed having two puzzles at breakfast, with coffee, at the start of her day.
We find it unworkable to spend $35.00 per month on Jim Click and Sam Levitz and furniture advertisements.
I will miss some of the columnists.
We are not renewing our subscription.
Let us know if anything changes.
If the subscription was $15.00 we might reconsider.
Regretfully,
Paul and Rita Zohav
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.