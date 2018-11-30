Re: the Nov. 28 column "Border clash didn't have to happen, became a certainty."
This is an emotionally charged issue, especially in Tucson. In Wednesday’s paper I read that there are 34 million legal immigrants in the U.S. That’s about 10 percent of our population. Add 11 million illegal immigrants and you have 13-14 percent of the U.S. We have immigration laws that aren’t being enforced and a border that isn’t secure. We have organized groups encouraging people to invade our southern border.
Countries like Colombia and Brazil aren’t as represented because they are solving their own internal problems. Countries like Honduras and Guatemala are growing in number because they can’t or won’t solve their own internal problems. And Steller doesn’t understand the strategy of deterrence. BTW, we can’t house and place those who are getting through. Stop whining, we are doing the right thing for our wonderful, charitable, capitalist country and its citizens.
Bill Blaine
Marana
