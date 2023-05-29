Enough. Our newspaper has devoted too many column inches to Kari Lake and her platoon of lawyers. Lake lost the governor’s race six months ago and she’s still the loser. In the beginning her election defeat appeals were newsworthy. Now, Lake’s continuing protests have dropped to the who-really-cares category. Your capitol correspondent should work on other stories until a judge slams the final legal appeal door on Lake. I’m sure that development will be in the news.