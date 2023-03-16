Recent letters have described Bill Walton as a "treasure" and his rants as "poetry." No one can dispute that Bill Walton has a wealth of knowledge and basketball history. And the color that he provides could be a welcome addition to his broadcasts, but only if they added to his coverage of the games rather than replacing it. Too often I find myself wondering what is going on in the game while Bill is interviewing someone or going through one of his historical rants. Bill, go ahead and fill me in on the history, but let's keep up with the game.