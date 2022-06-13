Letter: Too Much Trash On Tucson Streets

Sandi Filipponi recently wrote about the disheartening amount of trash in and around Tucson. Spot on! Like Sandi, I pick up “other peoples” trash periodically and I am in complete agreement. We need to clean things up. Unfortunately as quickly as we clean it up it’s trashed again. Most of the trash I pick up are fast food wrappings, bottles and cans that have been thrown from a car. Who taught the offenders that this is OK? We need to break the cycle. Littering is learned. We aren’t born with a littering gene. Picking up after someone just treats the disease. Wouldn’t we be better off heading off the disease before it manifests itself in another generation? Maybe this can be addressed in school citizenship classes. And just maybe some of the educated younger ones will challenge their friends or parents next time they roll down the window to litter. For now I’ll just keep picking up other people’s trash.