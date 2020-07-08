Letter: Too Soon on Resignation of Chief
Letter: Too Soon on Resignation of Chief

I agree that the chief has been a positive force for TPD. But, there are important unanswered questions about what he knew and when, why it took so long to come forward and why the involved officers were allowed to resign at the last minute instead of being discharged. The Mayor and Council should have demanded these answers and waited.

I'd also like to know about any involvement, or lack, by the City Attorney. And, since it is clear from the video that the 3 involved officers are criminally liable, where is the County Attorney?

Like many communities in America we have a long way to go with decisions on the qualifications and training for police officer. Its not to early to embrace the task.

albert Lassen

Oro Valley

