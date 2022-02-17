Letter: Total Arrogance

Re: the Feb. 13 article "Global Campus deal advances despite faculty concerns at UA."
I read the Feb 13 piece about the U of A’s actions in creating the UA Global Campus in total disbelief. Every Arizona taxpayer should read this article at least twice to really understand the actions taken by Dr. Robbins (and the Board of Trustees). Numerous red flags were raised and ignored. A public records request was ignored.
Dr. Robbins admitted at a recent meeting with the Faculty Senate that if the deal was scrapped taxpayers would be on the hook for a billion dollars. Maybe more. No responsible leader would place his business in this kind of jeopardy. This was an ego trip. Robbins should be fired for cause now and so should the people who hired him.
Bruce Wysocki
Southwest side
