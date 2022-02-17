 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Total Arrogance
View Comments

Letter: Total Arrogance

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 13 article "Global Campus deal advances despite faculty concerns at UA."

I read the Feb 13 piece about the U of A’s actions in creating the UA Global Campus in total disbelief. Every Arizona taxpayer should read this article at least twice to really understand the actions taken by Dr. Robbins (and the Board of Trustees). Numerous red flags were raised and ignored. A public records request was ignored.

Dr. Robbins admitted at a recent meeting with the Faculty Senate that if the deal was scrapped taxpayers would be on the hook for a billion dollars. Maybe more. No responsible leader would place his business in this kind of jeopardy. This was an ego trip. Robbins should be fired for cause now and so should the people who hired him.

Bruce Wysocki

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News