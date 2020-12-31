 Skip to main content
Letter: Total % positive number misleading
I appreciate the Star's detailed daily reporting on COVID-19 in our state and county. However, the "Total % positive" number is misleading. The number you publish has been running around 10% recently, which his much too low in my opinion as a trained data analysis professional. It is easy to calculate this number, it is the number of new cases divided by the number of tests. Using the numbers published in the Star, this number has been averaging over 30% since 12/15 (7-day rolling average).

It is important to report this in a fashion that alerts the public to the severity of the pandemic in Tucson. 30% positive is much worse than 10% positive! Also, the **footnote says “Percent positive is the number of people with a positive test result”. This footnote is also not accurate and should be corrected or deleted (it is a percentage, not a number).

Tom Anderson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

