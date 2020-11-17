 Skip to main content
Letter: Toto, are we in Washington?
Thanks to Jasmine Demers' "Political Notebook" reporting (November 13) on Councilman Steve Kozachik, we have a complete story on how he heard his 32-year-long U.A. position would be eliminated. It was a mere phone call from a human resources associate. Consider all his concern for students; consider the splendid work he has done in Ward 6 and in helping conduct a Covid-19 testing blitz; consider his empathic and enlightening community newsletters. I have served in higher education for years and I find the impersonal behavior of high-level U. A. officials appalling. At the very least, they owe Mr. Kozachik an apology.

Deborah Larsen Cowan, Professor Emerita, Gettysburg College

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

