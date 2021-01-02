Letter: Townsend must wear a mask

What part of “public servant” does incoming state Sen. Kelly Townsend not understand? She has asked to be elected to the state legislature but has turned around and said she’ll ignore public health issues. How can she consider herself a community-minded person by refusing to wear a mask in the Senate building? She is unbelievably selfish and how can her constituents expect her to take action in their best interests when she acts in this way? Ms. Townsend, show that your constituents votes were not in vain. Act to benefit the public.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.